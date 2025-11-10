10.11.2025 19:46:24

Swiss Market Settles On Buoyant Note

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market turned in a fine performance on Monday, in line with markets across the globe, amid hopes the U.S. government shutdown will end soon.

The U.S. Senate voted 60-40 to end the longest-running government shutdown, which entered its 40th day on Sunday.

The bipartisan legislation, which would fund most federal agencies through January and guarantee back pay for federal employees affected by the closure, would now go to the House of Representatives for consideration.

The benchmark SMI closed on a firm note and stayed positive right through the day's trading session. The index ended the session with a gain of 156.85 points or 1.28% at 12,455.20, after touching a high of 12,476.79.

Roche Holding climbed nearly 4% after revealing promising late-stage results for its innovative multiple sclerosis drug.

Julius Baer gained 3.02%. Logitech International, Galderma Group, Richemont, Swiss Re, Sandoz Group, UBS Group and Holcim gained 1.5 to 2.75%.

ABB, Straumann Holding, VAT Group, Partners Group, Swatch Group, Kuehne + Nagel, Geberit and Alcon ended higher by 0.8 to 1.25%.

Swisscom, Amrize, Schindler Ps and Lindt & Spruengli gained 0.4 to 0.6%.

