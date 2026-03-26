26.03.2026 03:08:15

Swisscom Shareholders Approve All Proposals

(RTTNews) - At today's Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Swisscom Ltd, held at the Zurich Hallenstadion, shareholders approved all proposals put forward by the Board of Directors, including an 18% increase in the ordinary dividend to CHF 26 gross per share.

A net dividend of CHF 16.90 per share will be paid on 31 March 2026. The meeting also approved the maximum total remuneration of the Board of Directors and the Group Executive Committee for 2027, and re-elected both the independent voting proxy and the statutory auditor for a one-year term.

Swisscom said its 28th Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting was attended by 1,105 shareholders, representing 75.47% of voting shares. At the end of December 2025, Swisscom had approximately 81,600 registered shareholders.

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