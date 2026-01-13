|
13.01.2026 02:56:40
Symrise Launches EUR 400 Mln Share Buy-Back Program
(RTTNews) - The Executive Board of Symrise AG, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, has resolved to initiate a share buy-back program. The program will run from 1 February 2026 to 31 October 2026 and will allow the Company to repurchase shares at a total maximum aggregate purchase price of up to 400 million euros, excluding ancillary costs, the company said in a statement.
This buy-back is based on the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting held on 20 May 2025, which permits the Board of Executive Directors to acquire up to 10 percent of the Company's issued shares, representing 10 percent of its share capital, until 19 May 2030.
Under the program, the purchase price per share, excluding incidental costs, may not exceed 5 percent above or below the price determined during the opening auction in XETRA trading on the respective trading day. The objective of the buy-back is to redeem the repurchased shares, thereby reducing the registered share capital of Symrise AG.
