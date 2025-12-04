Synchronoss Technologies To Be Acquired Lumine Group, Stock Soars

(RTTNews) - Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (SNCR), Thursday announced a definitive agreement to be acquired by Lumine Group Inc., a global buy-and-hold forever acquirer of communications and media software businesses.

Currently, the company's stock is surging 64.20 percent, to $8.70 on the Nasdaq.

As per the terms of the deal, the company's shareholders will receive $9.00 per share in cash for each share of common stock they own.

The all-cash transaction values the company at an implied equity value of approximately $116.4 million and an enterprise value of approximately $258.4 million.

Synchronoss expects the acquisition to position the company for long term growth, accelerate innovation, expand market reach, and provide additional resources to drive its growth strategy.

Upon closing of the deal, expected in the first half of 2026, the company will become a privately held company.