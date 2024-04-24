|
24.04.2024 12:18:26
Synchrony Financial Q1 Profit Rises, Beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Synchrony Financial (SYF) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $1.28 billion, or $3.14 per share. This compares with $590 million, or $1.35 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Synchrony Financial earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $1.28 Bln. vs. $590 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.14 vs. $1.35 last year.
