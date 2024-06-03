|
03.06.2024 23:00:00
Synovus announces quarterly dividends
The board of directors of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) has declared the following quarterly dividends:
- $0.38 per share on the company’s common stock, payable on July 1, 2024, to shareholders of record as of June 20, 2024.
- $0.57159 per share on the company’s Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D, payable on June 21, 2024, to shareholders of record as of June 15, 2024.
- $0.3671875 per share on the company’s Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E, payable on July 1, 2024, to shareholders of record as of June 15, 2024.
Synovus Financial Corp. is a financial services company based in Columbus, Georgia, with approximately $60 billion in assets. Synovus provides commercial and consumer banking and a full suite of specialized products and services, including private banking, treasury management, wealth management, mortgage services, premium finance, asset-based lending, structured lending, capital markets and international banking. Synovus has branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida and Tennessee. Synovus is a Great Place to Work-Certified Company. Learn more about Synovus at synovus.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240603060070/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Synovus Financial Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Synovus Financial Corp.mehr Analysen
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow schlussendlich leichter -- ATX & DAX schließen stärker - Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend fester
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich in der neuen Handelswoche mit positiven Vorzeichen. An der Wall Street ging es in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die asiatischen Indizes zeigten sich am Montag mehrheitlich stärker.