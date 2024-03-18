|
18.03.2024 14:15:00
Synovus to announce first quarter 2024 earnings results
Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) will announce first quarter 2024 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, and host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, April 18.
A live audio webcast and slides will be available with the press release and tables at http://investor.synovus.com/event. A replay will be posted on the company’s website approximately one hour after the call ends and will be available with the press release and slides for 12 months.
Synovus Financial Corp. is a financial services company based in Columbus, Georgia, with approximately $60 billion in assets. Synovus provides commercial and consumer banking and a full suite of specialized products and services, including private banking, treasury management, wealth management, mortgage services, premium finance, asset-based lending, structured lending, capital markets and international banking. Synovus has branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida and Tennessee. Synovus is a Great Place to Work-Certified Company and is on the web at synovus.com, and on X, formerly known as Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240318435678/en/
Börse aktuell - Live TickerStart der Woche der Notenbanken: ATX freundlich -- DAX stabil -- Wall Street stärker -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel mit Aufschlägen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich am Montag in der Gewinnzone, während sich der deutsche Leitindex kaum bewegt. Die Wall Street zeigt sich am Montag fester. Zum Wochenstart bewegten sich die asiatischen Indizes aufwärts.