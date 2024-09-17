|
Synovus to announce third quarter 2024 earnings results
Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) will announce third quarter 2024 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024, and host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024.
A live audio webcast, listen-only conference call and presentation deck will be available with the news release and tables at http://investor.synovus.com/event. A replay will be posted on the company’s website approximately one hour after the call ends and will be available with the news release and presentation deck for 12 months.
Synovus Financial Corp. is a financial services company based in Columbus, Georgia, with approximately $60 billion in assets. Synovus provides commercial and consumer banking and a full suite of specialized products and services, including private banking, treasury management, wealth management, mortgage services, premium finance, asset-based lending, structured lending, capital markets and international banking. Synovus has branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida and Tennessee. Synovus is a Great Place to Work-Certified Company. Learn more about Synovus at synovus.com.
