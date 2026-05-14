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14.05.2026 10:57:57
Sysmex FY Net Profit Declines
(RTTNews) - Sysmex (6869.T) reported fiscal year profit attributable to owners of the parent of 35.5 billion yen, a decline of 33.9% from prior year. Operating profit was 51.83 billion yen, down 40.8%. Earnings per share was 56.89 yen compared to 86.05 yen. For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, net sales were 500.0 billion yen, down 1.7% from last year.
For the year ending March 31, 2027, the company expects: profit attributable to owners of the parent of 36.0 billion yen, and net sales of 535.0 billion yen. For the six months ending Sep. 30, 2026, the company expects: profit attributable to owners of the parent of 14.0 billion yen, and net sales of 255.0 billion yen.
Shares of Sysmex are trading at 1,343 yen, up 0.075%.
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