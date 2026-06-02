Secure Income REIT Aktie
WKN DE: A1153B / ISIN: GB00BLMQ9L68
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02.06.2026 12:43:19
Taiwan's Lai: Status quo is key to secure tech supply chains
President Lai Ching-te has opened an AI and tech summit in Taipei, saying preserving the status quo is key to securing supply chains. Taiwan is a crucial chipmaker, but its ties with China are a constant source of risk.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Welle
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