Takeda Says HyHub And HyHub Duo Devices Now Available In U.S. To Simplify HYQVIA Infusion Process

(RTTNews) - Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (TAK) announced Monday that the recently FDA-approved HyHub and HyHub Duo devices are now available in the U.S. for patients 17 years of age and older, as prescribed, who are prescribed HYQVIA.

The dedicated devices allow HYQVIA, a facilitated subcutaneous immunoglobulin (SCIg) infusion comprised of dual vial units (DVUs) of immunoglobulin and hyaluronidase, to be transferred from vials without using a needle or pooling bag in a home environment or clinical setting.

HyHub and HyHub Duo simplify HYQVIA administration by reducing the number of steps to prepare the infusion of two DVUs or more.

HyHub and HyHub Duo reduce the number of steps required to prepare the IG and hyaluronidase of the HYQVIA infusion by up to half compared to infusing with a pooling bag, depending on the device and number of DVUs used.

HyHub and HyHub Duo also reduce the ancillary supplies required to prepare the infusion and a dedicated carrier bag is available for convenience that enables limited mobility, such as moving from room to room. Patients receiving HYQVIA who are interested in getting started with HyHub or HyHub Duo should talk to their doctor and contact their specialty pharmacy for more information.

Patients will receive HyHub or HyHub Duo at no additional cost, and may only begin using the device after receiving appropriate training from a healthcare provider.