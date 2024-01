Talos Production Upsizes Offering Of $1.25 Bln Of Second-Priority Senior Secured Notes

(RTTNews) - Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) said that its subsidiary, Talos Production Inc., has upsized its offering of $1.25 billion in aggregate principal amount of new Second-Priority Senior Secured Notes. The Offering has been upsized from $1.000 billion in aggregate principal amount of New Notes.

The Notes consist of Second-Priority Senior Secured Notes due 2029 and Second-Priority Senior Secured Notes due 2031.

The company plans to use the net proceeds from the Offering to fund a portion of the cash consideration for the company's recently announced pending acquisition of QuarterNorth Energy, Inc and general corporate purposes.