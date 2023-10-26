Tampa Electric Company Wins 2023 Itron Innovator Award for Advancing Public Safety and Load Management Solutions

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, announced that Tampa Electric Company (TECO), one of Florida’s largest investor-owned electric utilities, is the winner of the 2023 Itron Innovator Award, which recognizes an Itron customer that leverages Itron’s partner enablement program. The utility was recognized for deploying more than one technology partner solution and received the award at Itron Inspire 2023, Itron’s premier customer-focused conference.

The Itron Innovator Award acknowledges TECO’s Smart Cities and Load Management programs and recognizes the utility for the improvements that benefit Tampa Electric customers.

As part of its grid modernization project, TECO upgraded more than 200,0000 streetlights across its service territory from high-intensity discharge luminaires to energy-efficient LED technology in collaboration with multiple Itron Smart Cities technology partners. With smart streetlights, the utility can immediately detect lighting outages allowing for prompt response. The utility is streamlining its operations and creating greater efficiencies with the ability to remotely control the streetlight fixtures. With the Itron solution, TECO has saved money and significantly improved streetlight restoration response.

In addition, TECO is using Itron products for its Electric Vehicle distributed intelligence project. TECO’s Electric Vehicle project has allowed the utility to address localized demand increases on the grid. TECO continues to utilize Itron’s grid management solutions in conjunction with other Itron programs.

"TECO continues to make investments in new customer experiences and operational programs that support smart city and smart streetlight applications. We are thrilled to present the Itron Innovator Award to TECO for creating greater operational efficiencies and upgrading its legacy outdoor lighting infrastructure to enhance community safety,” said Ben Huggins, senior vice president of Customer and Market Experience at Itron. "TECO is a great example of how Itron’s extensive partner ecosystem can create powerful outcomes.”

The Itron Innovator Award recognizes a utility or city customer that has leveraged Itron’s partner enablement programs to deploy a breakthrough solution. The solution demonstrates an Itron customer’s use of ecosystem tools and services such as development kits and innovation challenges or the customer’s selection of a partner that has done so. Additionally, the solution has been successfully integrated with Itron technology and utilizes Itron’s networks, software solutions or distributed intelligence capabilities. Past winners include City of London in 2022, CPS Energy in 2021 and Western Power in 2020.

Itron’s vibrant partner ecosystem is essential in delivering innovative industrial IoT solutions to create a more resourceful world. With Itron’s ecosystem, cities and utilities are taking advantage of Itron’s partner network to deliver best-in-class solutions for today’s challenges such as improved operations and resource efficiency, enhanced safety and smart connected communities. To learn more about the Itron partner enablement programs, visit https://itron.com/partners.

