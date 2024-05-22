|
22.05.2024 12:32:23
Target Corp. Profit Falls In Q1, Misses Estimates
(RTTNews) - Target Corp. (TGT) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $942 million, or $2.03 per share. This compares with $950 million, or $2.05 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.2% to $24.14 billion from $24.95 billion last year.
Target Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $942 Mln. vs. $950 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.03 vs. $2.05 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $24.14 Bln vs. $24.95 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.95 to $2.35 Full year EPS guidance: $8.60 to $9.60
