Target Offers Extended Holiday Hours, Same-day Services For Easy Last-minute Holiday Shopping

(RTTNews) - Target Corp. (TGT) said most Target stores are open 7 a.m. to midnight through Dec. 23 and from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. local time on Dec. 24. The company said guests can place Drive Up or Order Pickup orders online or with the Target app as late as 6 p.m. local time at most stores on Dec. 24, and collect the items on the same day, no pickup window or membership required. Orders placed via same-day delivery with Shipt before 4 p.m. local time on Dec. 24, will be delivered within one hour.

Target Corp. also announced new deals, available now through Dec. 24, offering guests even more holiday savings.