Target Partners With Shopify To Offer Merchants And Products On Target Plus

(RTTNews) - General merchandise retailer Target Corp. announced a partnership with Canadian e-commerce platform Shopify Inc. to offer a selection of its popular merchants and their products on Target Plus.

The partnership is projected to bring growth opportunities for new brands and expand the assortment on Target Plus, the retailer's invite-only, third-party online marketplace. As per the deal, select Shopify merchants will feature both online and in Target stores nationwide.

Target said the new partnership with Shopify will expand Target Plus through a hand-selected assortment of new and on-trend products and brands like True Classic, Caden Lane and more.

The company also will be the first mass retailer to work with Shopify to bring select merchants' products into its physical stores in the months to come.

The Minneapolis-based retailer noted that Shopify merchants in the U.S. can apply to sell online on Target Plus through Marketplace Connect, an app enabling merchants to seamlessly sell and manage orders on marketplaces like Target Plus.

Cara Sylvester, executive vice president and chief guest experience officer, Target, said, "Target Plus invites consumers to explore a curated collection of products from vendors we trust, so they can shop our assortment with confidence," said "Our partnership with Shopify extends the breadth of thoughtfully designed and affordable items available to discover and enjoy as part of Target's distinctive mix of brands shoppers love."

Target Plus, which was launched in 2019, features more than 2 million products from brands like Ruggable, Crocs,Maui Jim, and Timberland, among others.