Target To Cut Prices On 2,000 Items During Holiday Season

(RTTNews) - Retail major Target Corp. announced its plan to reduce regular prices on more than 2,000 items across owned and national brands this holiday season, to remain competitive in markets. These new price reductions are on top of the retailer's everyday low prices.

In total, the company would be offering lower prices than last year on more than 10,000 items during the holidays, including food and beverages, everyday essentials, holiday gifts and more. The Minneapolis-based company in May had announced that it would cut prices on about 5,000 items.

The move is expected to help consumers save on items for holiday preparations and gifting.

The price cut will be applied on food and beverages, everyday essentials, holiday gifts and items to prep the home for the holidays. These include toys, board games, beauty products, bath towels, snacks, beverages, frozen vegetables, cookies, ice cream, toilet paper, cough and cold medicine and more.

Along with these new everyday low prices, Target is also offering season-long deals and a wide range of options for gifting and gathering. These includes its largest holiday assortment ever featuring thousands of toys with over half under $20, exclusive products from owned and national brands and $5 and $10 must-haves.

Further, Target's free-to-join Target Circle program unlocks ways to save on every holiday shopping mission, from everyday essentials to deals, which are applied automatically at checkout, on the newest trends for gifting and gathering in home décor, clothing, beauty and more.

Shoppers can also save an extra 5% if they pay with Target Circle Card.

Rick Gomez, executive vice president and chief commercial officer, Target, said, "We know families are excited to celebrate the holidays, so Target is committed to helping them find joy without compromise — with great products across our assortment at even lower prices. From meal prep and gifting to everyday needs, Target's offering the kind of exceptional value that'll make it even easier for everyone to save money as they embrace the magic of the season."