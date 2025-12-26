TechCreate Net Loss Narrows In H1

(RTTNews) - TechCreate Group Ltd. (TCGL), on Friday reported its net loss narrowed in the first half compared with the previous year.

For the first half of the fiscal year 2025, net loss narrowed to S$0.008 million, $0.006 from S$0.36 million in the previous year.

Loss per share was S$0.0005, $0.0004 versus S$0.0200 last year.

Profit from operations came in at S$0.55 million, $0.43 million compared with loss of S$0.27 million in the prior year.

Revenue increased 10.4 percent to S$1.94 million, $1.51 million from S$1.75 million in the previous year.

On Wednesday, TechCreate closed trading 3.51% lesser at $5.22 on the New York Stock Exchange.