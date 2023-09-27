|
27.09.2023 23:29:44
TechnipFMC Awarded IEPCI Contract By Equinor
(RTTNews) - TechnipFMC plc (FTI) announced on Wednesday that Equinor has awarded it a large integrated Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Installation (iEPCI) contract for its Rosebank project, located west of the Shetland Isles in the United Kingdom.
The contract includes the manufacture and installation of subsea production systems, flexible and rigid pipes, and umbilicals, as well as connection to the host facility.
TechnipFMC will use pre-qualified equipment and most of the subsea production systems will be designed, engineered, and manufactured in-country using their facilities and trusted local suppliers.
Jonathan Landes, President, of Subsea at TechnipFMC, commented: "We have collaborated with Equinor on Rosebank since the concept stage in 2019. Using a single interface, we tied together all the work scopes, leveraging our iEPCI™ model to reduce project complexity."
Moreover, the company announced that TechnipFMC was chosen for this award due to the expectation of significant value and job creation across the United Kingdom resulting from this project.
Sowohl am heimischen als auch am deutschen Aktienmarkt griffen Anleger am Freitag zu. Die Anleger an den US-Börsen agieren am Freitag vorsichtig. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes tendierten in unterschiedliche Richtungen.