24.10.2024 13:00:29
TechnipFMC Plc Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - TechnipFMC plc (FTI) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $274.6 million, or $0.63 per share. This compares with $90 million, or $0.20 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Excluding items, TechnipFMC plc reported adjusted earnings of $280.5 million or $0.64 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.1% to $2.348 billion from $2.057 billion last year.
TechnipFMC plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): $274.6 Mln. vs. $90 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.63 vs. $0.20 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $2.348 Bln vs. $2.057 Bln last year.




