13.06.2024 22:15:00
TechnipFMC to Address Attendees at the J.P. Morgan 2024 Energy, Power and Renewables Conference
TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) announced today that Doug Pferdehirt, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, will address attendees on Tuesday, June 18, at 1:45 p.m. EDT at the following event:
J.P. Morgan 2024 Energy, Power and Renewables Conference
June 17 – 18, 2024
Location: InterContinental New York Barclay, 111 East 48th St, New York, NY 10017
The live webcast will be available at the time of the event and can be accessed at the Investor Relations website. An audio replay of the webcast will be available following the event. There will be no presentation materials associated with the event.
About TechnipFMC
TechnipFMC is a leading technology provider to the traditional and new energy industries, delivering fully integrated projects, products, and services.
With our proprietary technologies and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our clients’ project economics, helping them unlock new possibilities to develop energy resources while reducing carbon intensity and supporting their energy transition ambitions.
Organized in two business segments — Subsea and Surface Technologies — we will continue to advance the industry with our pioneering integrated ecosystems (such as iEPCI™, iFEED™ and iComplete™), technology leadership and digital innovation.
Each of our approximately 21,000 employees is driven by a commitment to our clients’ success, and a culture of strong execution, purposeful innovation, and challenging industry conventions.
TechnipFMC uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. To learn more about how we are driving change in the industry, go to www.TechnipFMC.com and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @TechnipFMC.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240613977564/en/
