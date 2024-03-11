Techstars Names HSBC Innovation Banking its Preferred Global Banking Partner to Support High-Growth Startups

Techstars, the most active pre-seed investor in the world, today announced that HSBC Innovation Banking, the leading bank for the global innovation economy, will be its preferred banking partner for its global portfolio of startups. As part of this collaboration, Techstars portfolio companies will gain access to specialized HSBC products and services tailored to founders’ specific growth ambitions.

HSBC Innovation Banking is a specialized banking practice serving the innovation economy by leveraging deep-industry expertise, a client-first culture, and the strength and stability of HSBC’s global platform. The proposition has a team of dedicated bankers assembled around the world, including the US, UK, Israel, and Hong Kong. Teams support clients as they grow from early growth to large corporates by providing products and services that make expansion easier.

"HSBC’s commitment to fostering innovation and supporting high-growth startups aligns seamlessly with Techstars’ mission of supporting founders and their startups’ early-stage growth,” said Techstars Chief Accelerator Investment Officer Shirley Romig. "In the next year, Techstars will make over 750 new investments in early-stage startups through our accelerator programs. Our partnership with HSBC Innovation Banking will provide startups, alongside our current portfolio of over 4,000 companies, access to profound sector expertise and personalized financial solutions to help scale their businesses.”

"For more than 150 years, HSBC has been serving and supporting entrepreneurs, and our partnership with Techstars is natural extension of our mission,” said HSBC U.S. Innovation Banking Head David Sabow. "We have uniquely combined the stability and scale that comes from being one of the world’s largest banks, with the agility, client service and solutions of a specialist lender. We are excited to partner with Techstars globally to help early stage innovation companies realize their ambitions.”

As the largest and most active pre-seed investor in the world, Techstars invests in an unprecedented number of startups per year across nearly every tech-related vertical. In addition to running more than 50 accelerator programs in 30 cities across 14 countries, it provides founders lifelong support with ongoing resources and opportunities, as well as connections to an extensive network of entrepreneurs, investors, corporate partners and mentors. Entrepreneurs who are interested in applying for future programs are encouraged to learn more here.

About Techstars

Techstars is the most active pre-seed investor in the world having invested through its accelerators in more than 4,000 companies. Founded in 2006, Techstars believes that entrepreneurs create a better future for everyone and great ideas can come from anywhere. Now we are on a mission to invest in an unprecedented number of startups per year enabling more capital to flow to more entrepreneurs around the world. We do this by operating accelerator programs and venture capital funds, as well as by connecting startups, investors, corporations, and cities to help build thriving startup communities. www.techstars.com

HSBC Holdings plc, HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of HSBC, is headquartered in London. HSBC serves customers worldwide from offices in 62 countries and territories. With assets of US$3,039bn at 31 December 2023, HSBC is one of the world’s largest banking and financial services organisations.

HSBC Bank USA, National Association (HSBC Bank USA, N.A.) serves customers through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, Global Banking, and Markets and Securities Services. Deposit products are offered by HSBC Bank USA, N.A., Member FDIC. It operates Wealth Centers in: California; Washington, D.C.; Florida; New Jersey; New York; Virginia; and Washington. HSBC Bank USA, N.A. is the principal subsidiary of HSBC USA Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of HSBC North America Holdings Inc. For more information, visit: HSBC in the USA

HSBC Innovation Banking is a business division with services provided in the United States by HSBC Bank USA, N.A. "Member FDIC”.

