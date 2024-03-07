07.03.2024 11:09:14

Telefonica Deutschland Enters Delisting Agreement

(RTTNews) - Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG has signed a delisting agreement with Telefonica Local Services GmbH, who owns slightly less than 8% of the shares in Telefonica Deutschland. Telefonica Deutschland shall apply for revocation of the admission of its shares to the regulated market after publication of a public delisting acquisition offer by Telefonica Local Services GmbH. Telefonica Local Services has committed to launch a public delisting acquisition offer to Telefonica Deutschland shareholders in the form of a cash offer to acquire all shares not already directly held, against the payment of a cash compensation of 2.35 euros per share.

Telefonica Local Services and its parent company Telefonica, S.A. have informed Telefonica Deutschland that, apart from the dividend for the financial year 2023, they currently do not intend to support the distribution of dividends for further financial years.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zinshoffnungen und US-Arbeitsmarktdaten im Blick: ATX und DAX pendeln um die Nulllinie -- Dow Jones höher -- Asiens Börsen zum Wochenschluss mit Gewinnen
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt bringen die starken Vorgaben keinen Schwung. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt sind unterdessen stabile Notierungen zu sehen. Die US-Börsen verzeichnen Aufschläge. An den größten Börsen in Asien waren am Freitag Gewinne zu sehen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen