|
03.06.2024 14:30:47
Telephone And Data Systems Agrees To Sell Its OneNeck Business To US Signal Company
(RTTNews) - Monday, Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) announced an agreement to sell its wholly owned subsidiaries, OneNeck IT Solutions LLC and OneNeck Data Center Holdings LLC, to US Signal C. LLC.
The sale encompasses all OneNeck operations, including data centers, cloud hosting, and solution provider activities.
The company stated that the proceeds from the sale will support general corporate purposes, including the enhancement of TDS' fiber program.
The transaction is pending the fulfillment of standard closing conditions and is anticipated to conclude in the third quarter of 2024, with no disclosed terms.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Telephone And Data Systems Incmehr Nachrichten
|
02.05.24
|Ausblick: Telephone And Data Systems stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
15.02.24
|Ausblick: Telephone And Data Systems legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Telephone And Data Systems Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Telephone And Data Systems Inc
|22,53
|13,27%