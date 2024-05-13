|
13.05.2024 15:21:45
TELUS To Invest $17 Bln To Enhance Network In British Columbia Over Next Five Years
(RTTNews) - Telecom company TELUS Corp. (TU) announced Monday it will invest $17 billion to significantly expand and improve its network infrastructure and operations across British Columbia over the next five years.
This investment is also part of a larger commitment to deploy $73 billion across Canada by 2028 to develop infrastructure, improve sustainability and advance its network technology.
Since 2000, TELUS has invested more than $63 billion in British Columbia to build and develop network infrastructure, operations and spectrum, connecting families and businesses to its world-leading 5G and TELUS PureFibre networks.
TELUS has already connected more than 1.9 million homes and businesses in B.C. with TELUS PureFibre, including more than 280,000 in rural areas.
From 2000 through 2023, TELUS has invested $259 billion nationally in network infrastructure, operations and spectrum, including more than $63 billion in British Columbia. These investments are consistent with TELUS' capital expenditure guidance for 2024.
