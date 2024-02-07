|
07.02.2024 19:11:00
Ten-Year Note Auction Attracts Above Average Demand.
(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department continued this week's series of announcements of the results its long-term securities auctions on Wednesday, revealing this month's auction of $42 billion worth of ten-year notes attracted above average demand.
The ten-year note auction drew a high yield of 4.093 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.56.
Last month, the Treasury sold $37 billion worth of ten-year notes, drawing a high yield of 4.024 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.56.
The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.
The ten previous ten-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.48.
On Tuesday, the Treasury revealed this month's auction of $54 billion worth of three-year notes attracted below average demand.
The Treasury is also due to announce the results of this month's auction of $25 billion worth of thirty-year bonds on Thursday.
