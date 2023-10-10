Tennant Company Adds Two More Scrubbers to Growing Product Fleet

Tennant Company (NYSE: TNC), a world leader in cleaning equipment and solutions, unveiled today two additional products to its line of walk-behind floor scrubbers — the T260 and the T391.

The T260 is a small 20-inch walk-behind floor scrubber designed for quick, straight-forward operation. Its compact size allows high visibility when maneuvering in tight spaces. The T260 is perfect for retail, healthcare, education, and hospitality applications. The T391 is a mid-size walk-behind scrubber that comes in two different scrub path sizes (28-inch and 32-inch). It’s designed for facility owners and operators who want an effective machine that’s easy to use and maintain. It’s well suited to clean in healthcare, education, retail and public environments.

"We’re proud to have two more reasons why facility managers should choose Tennant," said Pat Schottler, Vice President, Global Marketing at Tennant Company. "It’s been a big year for us, as we continue to introduce new machines to help serve our customers across all facility types. At the heart of these innovations is giving the customer more options — cleaning looks different for each facility. The new T260 and T391 are great choices for customers prioritizing ease-of-use, powered by best-in-class cleaning technology and backed by the Tennant experience — all at a competitive price."

The T260 has many outstanding features, including simple controls with a one-button stop/start function and battery meter display; a large recovery tank enabling full access and visibility; clear operator sightlines due to the scrubber’s small size; and excellent water pick-up powered by the Linatex squeegee blades and floating splash guards.

The T391 supports better cleaning productivity with a wide scrub path and large solution and recovery tanks (70L each). It also features an automatic self-leveling scrub head, allowing for optimum cleaning performance on a variety of surfaces. Its pre-programmed and easy-to-use standard and eco-mode settings simplify operator training. And its self-propel drive keeps the machine and operator continuously moving, marrying cleaning and efficiency.

The T260 and T391 will be available to order in October 2023. To learn more about Tennant Company’s line of walk-behind scrubbers, please visit Tennantco.com.

About Tennant

Founded in 1870, Tennant Company (TNC), headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, is a world leader in the design, manufacture and marketing of solutions that help create a cleaner, safer and healthier world. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; and cleaning tools and supplies. Tennant's global field service network is the most extensive in the industry. Tennant Company had sales of $1.09 billion in 2022 and has approximately 4,250 employees. Tennant has manufacturing operations throughout the world and sells products directly in 15 countries and through distributors in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.tennantco.com and www.ipcworldwide.com. The Tennant Company logo and other trademarks designated with the symbol "®” are trademarks of Tennant Company registered in the United States and/or other countries.

