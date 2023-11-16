Tennant Company Appoints Brock Christianson as Senior Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer

Tennant Company ("Tennant”) (NYSE: TNC), a world leader in the design, manufacture and marketing of solutions that help create a cleaner, safer, healthier world, today announced it has appointed Brock Christianson as the Company’s Senior Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer, effective November 27. Mr. Christianson was previously Vice President, Organizational Planning, Analytics and Operations for Thrivent.

"Brock is an accomplished HR leader with extensive experience in global business and transformation leadership, acquisitions and divestures, establishing high-performing global teams and building world-class human resources solutions,” said Dave Huml, Tennant Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

"He joins Tennant Company as we embark on a new enterprise strategy focused on growth ambitions for the organization. People are a core driver for our success and an essential part of our continued growth trajectory," stated Huml. "I’m excited to welcome Brock to Tennant and the senior management team. Personally, I look forward to collaborating with him and our HR team as we continue to focus our attention and investments on the areas that make Tennant a great place to work for all of us.”

Before joining Thrivent in 2017, Christianson was Vice President of HR at Honeywell International. Prior to that role, he served in several leadership roles at Medtronic, Inc., and Emerson Electric, Inc. Christianson received his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Concordia College and his master’s degree from the University of Minnesota Carlson School of Management.

Company Profile

Founded in 1870, Tennant Company (TNC), headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, is a world leader in the design, manufacture and marketing of solutions that help create a cleaner, safer and healthier world. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; and cleaning tools and supplies. Tennant's global field service network is the most extensive in the industry. Tennant Company had sales of $1.09 billion in 2022 and has approximately 4,250 employees. Tennant has manufacturing operations throughout the world and sells products directly in 15 countries and through distributors in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.tennantco.com and www.ipcworldwide.com. The Tennant Company logo and other trademarks designated with the symbol "®” are trademarks of Tennant Company registered in the United States and/or other countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231116759692/en/