Tennant Company Hosting Investor Day at NYSE

Tennant Company ("Tennant" or the "Company") (NYSE: TNC) is hosting an Investor Day with financial analysts and institutional investors today, May 13, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. ET.

During the event, Tennant management will discuss its business, strategic direction and growth outlook. There will also be a live question-and-answer session following the prepared remarks. Among the presenters will be:

Dave Huml, President and Chief Executive Officer

Rusty Zay, Senior Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer

Pat Schottler, Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing and Technology Officer

Reilly Goodwin, Senior Director, Sustainable Enterprise

Fay West, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

A live webcast of the presentation, along with the presentation materials, can be accessed here: https://tennant-investor-day-2024.open-exchange.net/. A replay of the webcast will be available under the "Events & Presentations” section of the company’s Investor Relations website at investors.tennantco.com.

Company Profile

Founded in 1870, Tennant Company (TNC), headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, is a world leader in the design, manufacture and marketing of solutions that help create a cleaner, safer and healthier world. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; and cleaning tools and supplies. Tennant's global field service network is the most extensive in the industry. Tennant Company had sales of $1.24 billion in 2023 and has approximately 4,500 employees. Tennant has manufacturing operations throughout the world and sells products directly in 15 countries and through distributors in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.tennantco.com and www.ipcworldwide.com. The Tennant Company logo and other trademarks designated with the symbol "®” are trademarks of Tennant Company registered in the United States and/or other countries.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this document are considered "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These statements do not relate to strictly historical or current facts and provide current expectations or forecasts of future events. Any such expectations or forecasts of future events are subject to a variety of factors. These include factors that affect all businesses operating in a global market as well as matters specific to us and the markets the Company serves. Particular risks and uncertainties presently facing it include: economic uncertainty throughout the world; geopolitical tensions or health epidemics; the Company's ability to comply with global laws and regulations; the Company's ability to adapt pricing to the competitive marketplace and customer pricing sensitivities; the competition in the Company's business; fluctuations in the cost, quality or availability of raw materials and purchased components; increasing cost pressures; unforeseen product liability claims or product quality issues; the Company's ability to attract, retain and develop key personnel and create effective succession planning strategies; the Company's ability to effectively develop and manage strategic planning and growth processes and the related operational plans; the Company's ability to successfully upgrade and evolve its information technology systems; the Company's ability to successfully protect our information technology systems from cybersecurity risks; the occurrence of a significant business interruption; the Company's ability to maintain the health and safety of its workers; the Company's ability to integrate acquisitions; and the Company's ability to develop and commercialize new innovative products and services.

The Company cautions that forward-looking statements must be considered carefully and that actual results may differ in material ways due to risks and uncertainties both known and unknown. Information about factors that could materially affect the Company's results can be found in its 2023 Form 10-K. Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors in evaluating forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Investors are advised to consult any further disclosures by the Company in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in other written statements on related subjects. It is not possible to anticipate or foresee all risk factors, and investors should not consider any list of such factors to be an exhaustive or complete list of all risks or uncertainties.

