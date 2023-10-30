Tennant Company Increases Dividend

The Board of Directors of Tennant Company (NYSE: TNC) today authorized to raise the quarterly cash dividend to $0.28 per share, a 5.7% increase. The increased dividend is payable December 15, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 30, 2023.

"Our strong balance sheet, liquidity position and disciplined capital allocation program allow us to continue to grow our dividend and generate long-term value for our shareholders,” said Tennant Company President and CEO Dave Huml.

Tennant Company has paid a cash dividend for the past 79 consecutive years and increased the dividend payout for 52 consecutive years.

Company Profile

Founded in 1870, Tennant Company (TNC), headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, is a world leader in the design, manufacture and marketing of solutions that help create a cleaner, safer and healthier world. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; and cleaning tools and supplies. Tennant's global field service network is the most extensive in the industry. Tennant Company had sales of $1.09 billion in 2022 and has approximately 4,250 employees. Tennant has manufacturing operations throughout the world and sells products directly in 15 countries and through distributors in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.tennantco.com and www.ipcworldwide.com. The Tennant Company logo and other trademarks designated with the symbol "®” are trademarks of Tennant Company registered in the United States and/or other countries.

