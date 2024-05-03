Tennant Company Launches International Expansion of the i-mop Family of Products

Tennant Company (NYSE: TNC), a world leader in designing, manufacturing, and marketing solutions to reinvent how the world cleans, today announced the launch of the Tennant-branded i-mop® Lite and i-mop® XL Plus scrubber products into the markets of Brazil, France, Portugal, and Spain. The i-mop is an innovative, mechanized solution providing a more effective and efficient clean in place of conventional mop-and-bucket cleaning. The international expansion of the Tennant-branded i-mop family of products represents an expansion of Tennant Company’s partnership with i-team Global, a developer of innovative solutions for the small-space cleaning industry. Tennant is excited to expand accessibility to this product portfolio, offering a broader range of customers the opportunity to elevate their cleaning standards.

Cleaning teams around the globe that have experienced the i-mop technology have found it to be a useful, productive, robust tool and valuable asset. The i-mop combines proven technology of mechanized cleaning with the unmatched responsive expertise of Tennant service and support—helping organizations select the right cleaning equipment for their needs and goals, and ensuring those organizations realize maximum value by helping to protect uptime, extend life and reduce total cost of ownership.

The i-mop family of products empowers organizations to finally drop the dirty, traditional mop and step up to a better, more efficient, and more sustainable method of cleaning. The complete i-mop line gives facilities the productivity and performance boost of mechanized cleaning with mop-like maneuverability for small, occupied spaces, enabling them to achieve a consistently deeper clean with less time, less water, and a lot less effort.

The entire i-mop family of products prioritizes ease of use, with simple and intuitive controls that operators can learn in minutes; lightweight design for low-effort maneuverability; detachable tanks for quick dumps and fills; and advanced, no-maintenance lithium-ion batteries to maximize run time and minimize disruptions.

The i-mop portfolio from Tennant includes products that meet the full range of small-space cleaning needs. The i-mop Lite—the smallest, lightest model in the portfolio—delivers the cleaning performance of a mechanized scrubber dryer with the mobility of a flat mop, ideal for the smallest, tightest, most occupied spaces like restrooms, foyers, bleachers, and staff break rooms. The i-mop XL Plus adds more advanced features that make it perfect for slightly larger spaces like dining areas, meeting rooms, locker rooms, lobbies, and other common areas.

The international expansion of the i-mop offering illustrates Tennant Company’s mission to reinvent how the world cleans through industry-leading innovation.

To learn more about Tennant Company’s i-mop solutions, please visit tennantco.com.

Company Profile

Founded in 1870, Tennant Company (NYSE: TNC), headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, is a world leader in the design, manufacture and marketing of solutions that help create a cleaner, safer and healthier world. Its innovative products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; and cleaning tools and supplies. Tennant's global field service network is the most extensive in the industry. Tennant Company had sales of $1.24 billion in 2023 and has approximately 4,500 employees. Tennant has manufacturing operations throughout the world and sells products directly in 15 countries and through distributors in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.tennantco.com and www.ipcworldwide.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240503649025/en/