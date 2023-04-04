Tennant Company Mechanizes the Mop with Enhanced i-mop® Walk-Behind Scrubbers Portfolio

Tennant Company (NYSE: TNC), a world leader in designing, manufacturing and marketing solutions to reinvent how the world cleans, today announced its full i-mop® portfolio of mechanized walk-behind scrubbers that empower organizations to finally drop the dirty, traditional mop and step up to a better, more efficient and more sustainable clean. The complete i-mop line gives facility cleaning the productivity and performance boost of mechanized cleaning with mop-like maneuverability for small, cluttered spaces, enabling them to achieve a consistently deeper clean with less time, less water and a lot less effort.

"The days of dirty, difficult mop-and-bucket cleaning are coming to an end,” said Pat Schottler, Vice President, Global Marketing at Tennant Company. "With the full i-mop family, organizations of all sizes can now clean small-space floors more efficiently, safely and effectively. Small spaces remain a challenge for floor cleaning. They need to be just as clean as larger spaces, but cleaning teams can’t use large-scale mechanized cleaning equipment. Mop-and-bucket cleaning can work, but it’s incredibly resource-intensive—requiring a lot of time and effort, and using a lot of water. The i-mop family of walk-behind scrubbers gives cleaning teams of all sizes and types practical access to a tool that’s just as maneuverable and intuitive as a mop—but it cleans better, takes less time, uses less water and is much easier on the cleaners.”

The entire i-mop family of products prioritizes ease of use, with simple and intuitive controls that operators can learn in minutes; lightweight design for low-effort maneuverability; detachable tanks for quick dumps and fills; and advanced, no-maintenance lithium-ion batteries to maximize run time and minimize disruptions.

The i-mop portfolio includes products that meet the full range of small-space cleaning needs. The new i-mop Lite—the smallest, lightest model in the portfolio—delivers the cleaning performance of a mechanized scrubber with the mobility of a flat mop, ideal for the smallest, tightest, most cluttered spaces like restrooms, foyers, bleachers, and staff break rooms. The i-mop XL Plus adds more advanced features that make it perfect for slightly larger spaces like dining areas, meeting rooms, locker rooms, lobbies and other common areas. At the top of the range, the i-mop XXL Plus matches the capabilities of modern full-size walk-behind scrubbers, with the enhanced maneuverability to clean larger spaces filled with more obstacles or irregular layouts, such as classrooms, gyms, airport terminals and mid-sized industrial facilities.

Cleaning teams around the globe that have experienced the i-mop technology have found it to be a useful, productive, robust tool and Tennant is excited to bring this product portfolio to an even broader set of customers. Bringing the i-mop family under the Tennant brand enhances this proven technology with the unmatched responsive expertise of Tennant service and support—helping organizations select the right cleaning equipment for their needs and goals, and ensuring those organizations realize maximum value by helping to protect uptime, extend life and reduce total cost of ownership.

Through its partnership with i-team Global headquartered in The Netherlands, Tennant Company actively strives to take cleaning technology to a higher level and bring new innovations to the market. The i-mop product enhancements include i-Balance self-balancing and anti-tip technology; a simplified and easy-to-change squeegee design; an anti-microbial recovery tank; and extended-run lithium-ion batteries that allow nearly 24/7 continuous runtime.

Tennant has exclusive rights to sell all i-mop products in the U.S. and Canada. Like the i-mop Lite, the i-mop XL Plus and i-mop XXL Plus scrubbers are now available in the Tennant brand.

