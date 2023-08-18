Tennant Company Publishes 2023 (FY22) Sustainability Report

Tennant Company ("Tennant" or the "Company") (NYSE: TNC), a world leader in designing, manufacturing, and marketing solutions to reinvent how the world cleans, has released its annual Sustainability Report. The report, detailing achievements for the 2022 fiscal year, also details the development of the Company’s new Thriving People, Healthy Planet framework.

"By embedding sustainability into how we work, we’ll continue to deliver solutions that help our customers solve their biggest challenges and meet their sustainability targets,” said President and CEO Dave Huml. "Working within our own business and with our stakeholders, we’ll help people thrive and contribute to a healthier planet.”

2023 (FY22) Sustainability Report

The 2023 (FY22) report marks the conclusion of the Company’s previous sustainability strategy, developed in 2014. Since that time, Tennant has made significant progress against its goals and ambitions. Highlights include:

Performing a net-zero analysis and committing to becoming net zero by 2040 by submitting draft near- and long-term company-wide greenhouse gas reduction targets to the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi) for validation

Expanding greenhouse gas (GHG) reporting boundaries to include recent acquisitions while still reducing the emissions from use of the Company’s products by 6% from the 2021 baseline year

Sourcing 89% of global electricity consumption from renewable energy sources

Receiving a fifth consecutive A- Leadership level designation from the CDP Climate Change Program

Investing over $6 million in our local communities through the Tennant Foundation since 2014

Making strides on commitments to DE&I, including a training program completed by more than 90% of senior management and global leadership in 2022

New Sustainability Framework—Thriving People, Healthy Planet

Tennant recently announced a new sustainability framework defining the Company’s material sustainability issues and outlining where it can drive the most meaningful impact for all stakeholders. The new sustainability framework is organized into two pillars—Thriving People and Healthy Planet. Each pillar targets key impact areas where the Company intends to drive progress. These impact areas include employee success, social impact, shared spaces, climate and energy, water and chemical use, and circular products and waste.

The Thriving People, Healthy Planet framework serves as the lens for the Company to set goals, align plans, and continue our journey of integrating sustainability into our business.

Thriving People: Women in Leadership Ambition

With the launch of the 2023 (FY22) Sustainability Report, Tennant Company is announcing the second set of goals under the new framework: a new ambition to increase the percentage of women in leadership by 50% by the end of 2030.

"At Tennant, we are setting bold commitments to build and champion an inclusive workforce that represents the diversity of our customers and the communities we serve,” said Director of Sustainability and ESG Reilly Goodwin. "We believe that increasing representation in our workforce and in leadership is a business imperative, which is why we are announcing our first set of actions to increase the number of women in leadership roles at Tennant.”

Tennant Company will continue to advance its DE&I journey to ensure that it is an inclusive work environment where all employees feel like they belong and can thrive. Progress against this goal and Tennant’s other sustainability and ESG commitments are reported on each year in the Company’s annual Sustainability Report. The full Tennant Company 2023 (FY22) Sustainability Report may be viewed and downloaded on the Company’s investor website.

About Tennant Company

Founded in 1870, Tennant Company (TNC), headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, is a world leader in the design, manufacture and marketing of solutions that help create a cleaner, safer, and healthier world. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; and cleaning tools and supplies. Tennant’s global field service network is the most extensive in the industry. Tennant Company had sales of $1.09 billion in 2022 and has approximately 4,250 employees. Tennant has manufacturing operations throughout the world and sells products directly in 15 countries and through distributors in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.tennantco.com and www.ipcworldwide.com. The Tennant Company logo and other trademarks designated with the symbol "®” are trademarks of Tennant Company registered in the United States and/or other countries.

