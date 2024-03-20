Tennant Company to Host Investor Day on May 13, 2024

Tennant Company ("Tennant” or the "Company”) (NYSE: TNC) today announced that it will host an Investor Day with financial analysts and institutional investors on Monday, May 13, 2024, beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The event will be held at the New York Stock Exchange and feature presentations by Tennant Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer Dave Huml, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Fay West and other leaders from the Company, followed by a question and answer session. The leadership team will discuss Tennant’s significant growth opportunities in an expanding market compounded by global megatrends and backed by a strong balance sheet and robust free cash flow. With a differentiated product portfolio and service offering and global leadership position in innovating for the future of mechanized and sustainable cleaning, Tennant has a unique and compelling value proposition.

In-person attendance is by invitation only. To pre-register for the event, visit the Tennant Company 2024 Investor Day website at tennant-investor-day-2024.open-exchange.net. Those who pre-register will be sent an access code to view the webcast. A live webcast of the Investor Day, presentation slides, and replay will be available on Tennant’s Investor Relations website at investors.tennantco.com.

About Tennant Company

Founded in 1870, Tennant Company (NYSE: TNC), headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, is a world leader in the design, manufacture and marketing of solutions that help create a cleaner, safer and healthier world. Its innovative products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; and cleaning tools and supplies. Tennant's global field service network is the most extensive in the industry. Tennant Company had sales of $1.24 billion in 2023 and has approximately 4,500 employees. Tennant has manufacturing operations throughout the world and sells products directly in 15 countries and through distributors in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.tennantco.com and www.ipcworldwide.com.

