Tennant Company to Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2023 Results on February 22, 2024

Tennant Company (NYSE: TNC) today announced that the company will report its fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2023 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, February 22, 2024, with a conference call to follow at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time/10 a.m. Central Time. The conference call will be webcast and can be accessed on the company’s website at investors.tennantco.com. A replay of the webcast and accompanying slides will be available on the company’s website.

