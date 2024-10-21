Tennant Company to Report Third Quarter 2024 Results

Tennant Company (NYSE: TNC) today announced that the company will report its third quarter 2024 financial results after the market closes on October 31, 2024, with a conference call to follow at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time/9:00 a.m. Central Time on Friday, November 1, 2024. The conference call will be webcast and can be accessed on the company’s website at investors.tennantco.com. A replay of the webcast and accompanying slides will be available on the company’s website.

Company Profile

Founded in 1870, Tennant Company (TNC), headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, is a world leader in the design, manufacture and marketing of solutions that help create a cleaner, safer and healthier world. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; and cleaning tools and supplies. Tennant's global field service network is the most extensive in the industry. Tennant Company had sales of $1.24 billion in 2023 and has approximately 4,500 employees. Tennant has manufacturing operations throughout the world and sells products direct in 20 countries and through distributors in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.tennantco.com and www.ipcworldwide.com. The Tennant Company logo and other trademarks designated with the symbol "®” are trademarks of Tennant Company registered in the United States and/or other countries.

