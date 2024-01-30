Tennant Company Unveils New T1581 Ride-on Scrubber Designed for Cleaning in Industrial Settings

Tennant Company (NYSE: TNC), a global leader in cleaning equipment and solutions, introduces the T1581 Ride-on Scrubber—a medium-sized floor cleaning machine designed to revolutionize light industrial cleaning in the logistics, retail, and manufacturing industries. Intuitive and user-friendly, the T1581 system sets a new standard for floor cleaning efficiency, productivity, and safety in light industrial environments.

"The introduction of the T1581 scrubber is a demonstration of Tennant Company’s commitment to innovation and our focus on providing our customers with a comprehensive portfolio of solutions to solve their cleaning challenges,” said Pat Schottler, vice president of global marketing at Tennant Company. "The T1581 is a game-changer for light industrial cleaning with innovative features that prioritize ease of use, efficiency, and safety in floor cleaning.”

The T1581 comes with two scrub head variations, a 41-inch disk and a 39-inch cylindrical, which provide versatility and performance tailored to specific cleaning requirements. The T1581 was designed for easy operation and maintenance. The scrubber features user-friendly controls, tool-free brush changeout, and an easily accessible tank for simplified daily maintenance.

The T1581 improves cleaning performance with three preset cleaning programs that maximize efficiency, an intentional V-shape squeegee design for optimal water pick-up, and a self-leveling brush system that minimizes interruptions across various surfaces.

The system also increases productivity and reduces costs to clean. With a large tank capacity, prolonged battery run time, and the ability to climb ramps with up to 16 percent grades, the T1581 is equipped to provide extensive cleaning in expansive environments. In addition, the T1581 helps organizations maintain health and safety with a three-stage vacuum motor that promotes strong and consistent water pick-up that leaves floors safe and dry.

The T1581 Ride-on Scrubber is available to order immediately. To learn more about this innovative floor scrubber for light industrial floor cleaning, click here.

About Tennant

Founded in 1870, Tennant Company (TNC), headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, is a world leader in the design, manufacture and marketing of solutions that help create a cleaner, safer and healthier world. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; and cleaning tools and supplies. Tennant's global field service network is the most extensive in the industry. Tennant Company had sales of $1.09 billion in 2022 and has approximately 4,250 employees. Tennant has manufacturing operations throughout the world and sells products directly in 15 countries and through distributors in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.tennantco.com and www.ipcworldwide.com. The Tennant Company logo and other trademarks designated with the symbol "®” are trademarks of Tennant Company registered in the United States and/or other countries.

