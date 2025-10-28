TeraWulf Aktie

TeraWulf für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3C9C7 / ISIN: US88080T1043

28.10.2025 22:09:07

TeraWulf Surges 16.9% On $9.5B AI JV And Q3 Revenue Growth Outlook

(RTTNews) - TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) rallied 16.86% to $15.94, gaining $2.30, after announcing a strategic expansion of its AI-compute partnership with Fluidstack and reporting strong preliminary third-quarter 2025 financial metrics.

The company announced a joint venture with Fluidstack to develop a 168 MW AI compute facility in Abernathy, Texas, backed by a 25-year hosting commitment worth approximately $9.5 billion, in which TeraWulf holds a 51 percent stake. At the same time, the company projected Q3 revenue of $48-$52 million, an 84 percent year-over-year increase, and adjusted EBITDA of $15-$19 million, up from $6 million a year ago.

On the trading day, WULF opened at $13.50, reached a high of $16.20, and a low of $13.40, compared to the previous close of $13.64. Trading volume spiked significantly above average. The stock's 52-week range is $2.35 - $18.75.

