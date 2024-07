Tesla Is Expecting Slower Growth This Year. Is It Time to Buy or Sell the Stock?

Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) were sinking after the electric vehicle (EV) maker reported disappointing second-quarter results and offered a muted outlook for the rest of the year. Following the sell-off, the stock is now down about 12% year to date.Let's take a closer look at the company's most recent results and whether investors should consider buying or selling the stock.For Q2, Tesla saw a marginal 2% rise in revenue, year over year, to $25.5 billion. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS), however, plunged 43% to $0.52, while adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) declined 21% to $3.7 billion. The profitability metrics were hurt by a 39% increase in operating expenses and a slight decline in gross margins from 18.2% to 18%.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool