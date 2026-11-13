Sky Deutschland Aktie
WKN DE: SKYD00 / ISIN: DE000SKYD000
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13.11.2026 11:15:01
Tesla vs. BYD: One Has a $14 Billion Problem, and the Other Has a Sky-High Valuation
The global electric vehicle market is becoming increasingly competitive, with Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and BYD (OTC: BYDDY) emerging as two of the industry's dominant players. However, despite their market leadership, both companies face significant financial challenges that could shape investment returns heading into 2027.
BYD has established itself as a global manufacturing powerhouse, generating more revenue than Tesla through its vertically integrated automotive and battery businesses. Tesla, meanwhile, continues to command a premium valuation based on its technological leadership and ambitions in autonomous driving.
While both companies offer substantial long-term growth potential, BYD's negative free cash flow and Tesla's elevated valuation raise important questions about which stock offers the more attractive investment opportunity.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|BYD Co. Ltd.
|7,60
|-1,57%
|BYD Company Ltd (H) Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 2 Shs -H-
|7,50
|-2,09%
|Tesla
|354,65
|-1,27%
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