

EQS-Media / 22.05.2024 / 09:42 CET/CEST



PRESS RELEASE

Test winner Sixt Neuwagen launches "Bestseller-Wochen"

Pullach, 22 May 2024 – Allane Mobility Group ("Allane"), specialist for vehicle leasing and full-service solutions in Germany, is offering popular new cars at particularly attractive conditions as part of its special "Bestseller-Wochen" campaign. Private and commercial customers receive selected vehicle models with a discount of up to 30 percent*. The highlights of the offer are the Seat Ibiza, BMW i4 and Suzuki Vitara promotional models. The offers are available on the campaign website at www.sixt-neuwagen.de/leasing-topangebote.

The "Bestseller" campaign starts after the online platform sixt-neuwagen.de was recently awarded as test winner among the new car exchanges by independent experts of the magazine Auto Motor Sport (https://www.auto-motor-und-sport.de/verkehr/neuwagenboersen-im-test). Customers of Sixt Neuwagen also give the platform very good marks: On Trustpilot, the rating currently stands at 4.4 ("excellent").

Eckart Klumpp, CEO of Allane SE: "With our exclusive special promotion 'Bestseller-Wochen', we offer our customers an attractive selection of first-class vehicle models at special conditions. They can also rely on a comprehensive service throughout the entire process, which is highly rated by users."

Private customers receive special discounts on the following models**:

Manufacturer Model Rate Seat Ibiza Style Edition from EUR 109 BMW i4 from EUR 395 Suzuki Vitara from EUR 84

Commercial customers receive special discounts on the following models**:

Manufacturer Model Rate Seat Ibiza Style Edition from EUR 80 BMW i4 from EUR 303 Suzuki Vitara from EUR 63

Customers can book additional suitable services such as the carefree "Maintenance & Wear" package, car insurance or doorstep delivery at a reasonable price for all promotional vehicles.

PNG-Download (Credits: Allane Mobility Group):

* The discount percentage is calculated by the rate comparison as of 01/05/2024.

** Configurable vehicles with a Vario financing contract with a down payment of EUR 1,000 (Seat Ibiza, Suzuki Vitara) or EUR 3,000 (BMW i4) and with a final payment for a term of 30 (Seat Ibiza, Suzuki Vitara) or 48 months (BMW i4) and a mileage of 10,000 km/year – excluding transfer, extras and insurance. The term, mileage and extras can be freely selected. For further details on financing, such as net loan amount, effective annual interest rate and borrowing rate, please refer to the information on the websites www.sixt-neuwagen.de/leasing-topangebote and www.sixt-neuwagen.de/leasing-topangebote-gewerbe.

----

About Allane Mobility Group:

Allane Mobility Group based in Pullach is a multi-brand provider of comprehensive mobility solutions. In its business fields Retail Leasing, Fleet Leasing and Fleet Management, the Company offers a wide range of services and innovative solutions that make mobility easy in every way.

Private and commercial customers use Allane’s online and offline platforms to lease new vehicles affordably or acquire used vehicles from a large stock. Corporate customers benefit from the cost-efficient full-service leasing of their vehicle fleet and from comprehensive fleet management expertise.

Allane SE (ISIN: DE000A0DPRE6) is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. In the 2023 financial year, the Group generated consolidated revenue of around EUR 619 million.

With around 92 percent, Hyundai Capital Bank Europe GmbH (HCBE), a joint venture of Santander Consumer Bank AG and Hyundai Capital Services Inc., is the largest shareholder of Allane SE.

www.allane-mobility-group.com

