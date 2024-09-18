18.09.2024 14:24:36

TG Therapeutics Reports BRIUMVI Data From ENHANCE Phase 3b Study - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - TG Therapeutics (TGTX) presented updated data from the ENHANCE Phase 3b trial evaluating BRIUMVI in patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis. The company said the data showed rapid 30 minute infusions were well tolerated. Data also showed that patients switching from prior anti-CD20 treatment can successfully eliminate initial BRIUMVI infusion.

Michael Weiss, CEO, said, "This study initially focused on patients switching from a prior anti-CD20 therapy in a B-cell depleted state, and we believe the data emerging from this study continues to support that these patients can successfully make that transition conveniently and safely without the initial 150 mg, 4-hour BRIUMVI infusion."

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu TG Therapeutics Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu TG Therapeutics Incmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

TG Therapeutics Inc 21,92 -2,62% TG Therapeutics Inc

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Hexensabbat: ATX und DAX gehen deutlich schwächer ins Wochenende -- Dow Jones schließt kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Plus
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchen am Freitag Verluste. US-Anleger hielten sich vor dem Wochenende zurück. Die asiatischen Börsen notierten zum Wochenschluss höher.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen