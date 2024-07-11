|
11.07.2024 19:44:25
TGS Webcast Details for Q2 2024 Presentation
OSLO, Norway (11 July 2024) - TGS will release its Q2 2024 results at approximately 07:00 CEST on 18 July 2024. CEO Kristian Johansen and CFO Sven Børre Larsen will present the results at 09:00 CEST.
The presentation is webcasted live. Access and registration for webcast attendees are available by copying and pasting the link below into your browser:
https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20240718_3/
The slides from the presentation will be available in PDF-format at both the TGS and Oslo Stock Exchange websites.
For more information, visit TGS.com (http://www.tgs.com) or contact:
CFO Sven Børre Larsen
E-mail: investor@tgs.com
About TGS
TGS provides advanced data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. With leading-edge technology and solutions spanning the entire energy value chain, TGS offers a comprehensive range of insights to help clients make better decisions. Our broad range of products and advanced data technologies, coupled with a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, make TGS a trusted partner in supporting the exploration and production of energy resources worldwide. For further information, please visit www.tgs.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu TGS-Nopec Geophysical Company ASAShsmehr Nachrichten
|
03.07.24
|Erste Schätzungen: TGS-Nopec Geophysical Company AS gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
07.05.24
|Ausblick: TGS-Nopec Geophysical Company AS vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu TGS-Nopec Geophysical Company ASAShsmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|TGS-Nopec Geophysical Company ASAShs
|11,07
|3,17%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel freundlich -- Neue Rekorde an der Wall Street -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt beendeten die Sitzung am Freitag auf grünem Terrain. Die Wall Street verbuchte Gewinne. Die Märkte in Fernost fanden zum Wochenende keine gemeinsame Richtung.