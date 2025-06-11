Thalassa Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2QGCH / ISIN: VGG878801114
11.06.2025 16:34:15
Thalassa Holdings Ltd: AGM Results
Thalassa Holdings Ltd (THAL)
Thalassa Holdings Ltd
(Reuters: THAL.L, Bloomberg: THAL:LN)
("Thalassa, "THAL" or the "Company")
Results of AGM
The Company held its Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) on 11 June 2025. All resolutions set out in the AGM notice previously published were duly passed with over 99% of votes cast.
END
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|VGG878801114
|Category Code:
|RAG
|TIDM:
|THAL
|LEI Code:
|2138002739WFQPLBEQ42
|Sequence No.:
|392429
|EQS News ID:
|2153948
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
