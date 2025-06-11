Thalassa Holdings Ltd (THAL)

Thalassa Holdings Ltd: AGM Results



11-Jun-2025 / 15:34 GMT/BST



Thalassa Holdings Ltd (Reuters: THAL.L, Bloomberg: THAL:LN) ("Thalassa, "THAL" or the "Company") Results of AGM The Company held its Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) on 11 June 2025. All resolutions set out in the AGM notice previously published were duly passed with over 99% of votes cast. END Enquiries: Thalassa Holdings Ltd enquiries@thalassaholdingsltd.com www.thalassaholdingsltd.com

