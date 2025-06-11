Thalassa Holdings Aktie

11.06.2025 16:34:15

Thalassa Holdings Ltd: AGM Results

Thalassa Holdings Ltd (THAL)
Thalassa Holdings Ltd: AGM Results

11-Jun-2025 / 15:34 GMT/BST

Thalassa Holdings Ltd

(Reuters: THAL.L, Bloomberg: THAL:LN)

("Thalassa, "THAL" or the "Company")

 

Results of AGM

The Company held its Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) on 11 June 2025. All resolutions set out in the AGM notice previously published were duly passed with over 99% of votes cast.

 

 

END

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Enquiries:
 

Thalassa Holdings Ltd

enquiries@thalassaholdingsltd.com

 

www.thalassaholdingsltd.com

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: VGG878801114
Category Code: RAG
TIDM: THAL
LEI Code: 2138002739WFQPLBEQ42
Sequence No.: 392429
EQS News ID: 2153948

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

