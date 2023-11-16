16.11.2023 13:27:01

Thalassa Holdings Ltd: TR1

Thalassa Holdings Ltd (THAL)
Thalassa Holdings Ltd: TR1

16-Nov-2023 / 12:27 GMT/BST

1. Issuer Details
ISIN
VGG878801114
Issuer Name
THALASSA HOLDINGS LTD
UK or Non-UK Issuer
Non-UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Janbelco BV
City of registered office (if applicable)
Naarden
Country of registered office (if applicable)
Nederland
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above
 
City of registered office (if applicable)
 
Country of registered office (if applicable)
 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
10-Nov-2023
6. Date on which Issuer notified
14-Nov-2023
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 4.020000 0.000000 4.020000 320000
Position of previous notification (if applicable)        
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
VGG878801114 320000 0 4.020000 0.000000
Sub Total 8.A 320000 4.020000%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
         
Sub Total 8.B1      
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
           
Sub Total 8.B2      
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
         
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
 
The number and % of voting rights held
 
The date until which the voting rights will be held
 
11. Additional Information
 
12. Date of Completion
15-Nov-2023
13. Place Of Completion
Naarden

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: VGG878801114
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: THAL
LEI Code: 2138002739WFQPLBEQ42
Sequence No.: 285482
EQS News ID: 1775409

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1775409&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

