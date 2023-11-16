|
16.11.2023 13:27:01
Thalassa Holdings Ltd: TR1
|
Thalassa Holdings Ltd (THAL)
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
VGG878801114
Issuer Name
THALASSA HOLDINGS LTD
UK or Non-UK Issuer
Non-UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Janbelco BV
City of registered office (if applicable)
Naarden
Country of registered office (if applicable)
Nederland
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
10-Nov-2023
6. Date on which Issuer notified
14-Nov-2023
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
12. Date of Completion
15-Nov-2023
13. Place Of Completion
Naarden
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|VGG878801114
|Category Code:
|HOL
|TIDM:
|THAL
|LEI Code:
|2138002739WFQPLBEQ42
|Sequence No.:
|285482
|EQS News ID:
|1775409
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Thalassa Holdings Ltd Registered Shs
|0,22
|-7,17%
