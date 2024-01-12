12.01.2024 08:36:30

Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Trading Update

12-Jan-2024 / 07:36 GMT/BST

("Thalassa" or the "Company")

(Reuters: THAL.L, Bloomberg: THAL:LN)

 

Trading update

 

Further to the Company’s announcement of 14 February 2023, in respect of a proposed voluntary contribution by Duncan Soukup to the Company, it is announced that Mr Soukup has agreed to sell certain assets on a staggered basis over a two-year period. As a first step, non-binding heads of terms have been signed with a potential purchaser, which will be followed by a binding Sale and Purchase Agreement (“SPA”). it is anticipated that initial completion will occur around the end of February 2024.

The Board will issue further details once the SPA has been executed and financial terms and conditions finalised.

 

For further information, please contact:

enquiries@thalassaholdingsltd.com

https://thalassaholdingsltd.com/

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
