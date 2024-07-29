29.07.2024 13:03:01

Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Trading Update

Thalassa Holdings Ltd (THAL)
29-Jul-2024

 

(Reuters: THAL.L, Bloomberg: THAL:LN)

The Board of the Company wishes to announce the acquisition by the Company of 350,000,000 shares of SAFE SAS (‘Safe Group’) ticker (ALSAF), a French company listed on Euronext, representing a 10.09% stake in Safe Group.

 

Safe Group is ‘revolutionizing the services offered to surgeons and hospitals treating patients with back pain. Their sterile implants, single-use instruments and virtual surgery assistance technologies offer reduced surgical risk, streamlined workflow and reduced treatment costs’.

 

https://safegrp.com/

 

 

Investor Enquiries:

enquiries@thalassaholdingsltd.com

Thalassa Holdings Ltd

 

www.thalassaholdingsltd.com

 


