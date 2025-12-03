Bitfarms Aktie
WKN DE: A2PMY9 / ISIN: CA09173B1076
|
03.12.2025 10:45:00
Thames Capital Loads Up on Bitfarms With 7 Million Shares
In October, it was easy to be a cryptocurrency bull, with a major rally propelling several digital coins and tokens to new all-time highs. In that environment, many investors were eager not only to get their hands on the cryptos themselves, but also on shares of cryptocurrency companies. One institutional investor that dove in deep was Thames Capital Management. Its regulatory filings reveal that the firm took new stakes in a clutch of crypto mining companies currently leaning harder into data center operations, at varying degrees. Notable among these was Thames' purchase of more than 7 million shares of Bitfarms (NASDAQ: BITF). Let's shine a light on that investment. Bitfarms wasn't the only crypto miner-turned data-center power Thames bought during the quarter.
