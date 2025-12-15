Oklo Aktie
WKN DE: A3CUTU / ISIN: US02156V1098
|
15.12.2025 17:32:00
The 1 Big Reason Oklo Will Skyrocket Again in 2026
Recently, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang stated that nuclear power, particularly small modular reactors (SMRs), will be crucial in powering artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure. The world's largest company by market capitalization giving a nod to nuclear power is a boon for Oklo (NYSE: OKLO) and its investors.Oklo is focused on serving the energy needs of the rapidly growing AI industry. The company specializes in next-generation nuclear technology, which is safer and cleaner. Huang's comments validate the thesis that nuclear will need to be an essential part of the expansion of data centers and AI initiatives. Thus, the explosive growth of AI data centers around the world is the one big reason Oklo will skyrocket again in 2026.AI's energy demands are expected to triple or quadruple by 2030. Data centers already use more energy than some countries. Oklo could be the default provider of nuclear power for both large corporations and governments.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
