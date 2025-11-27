NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
27.11.2025 14:15:00
The 2 Best Cryptocurrencies to Buy With $100 Right Now
Although $100 is far from a king's ransom nowadays, it could be the start of exciting long-term returns if you put it to work in the cryptocurrency market. Digital assets are known for their boom-and-bust volatility, but they tend to dramatically outperform traditional investments over the long term. Let's discuss some reasons XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) could make great picks in November and beyond. If you put $100 into XRP 10 years ago, your position would be worth $54,000 today. That return highlights the potentially life-changing impacts of cryptocurrency investing. XRP now has a market cap of $132 billion, which means gains like that are practically impossible in the future. That said, its utility-focused design and active developers could help it continue to reward investors.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!